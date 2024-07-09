FORA Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 22,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RHI. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Robert Half in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 440.0% during the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Robert Half during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Robert Half in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $154,714.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,267.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RHI shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Robert Half from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Robert Half from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Robert Half from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Robert Half from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.71.

Shares of RHI traded down $2.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.78. 519,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,493,301. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.25. Robert Half Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.07 and a fifty-two week high of $88.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.17 and a 200-day moving average of $74.68.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Robert Half had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.47%.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

