FORA Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 25,849 Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 25,849 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,754,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LW. WFA Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 248.6% in the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LW traded down $2.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.06. 748,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,112,240. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.74. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.41 and a twelve month high of $117.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.74.

LW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $128.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $138.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.40.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

