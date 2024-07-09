FORA Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 4,806 Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,806 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,063,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $243,111,000. Maren Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,700,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 19.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 922,621 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $376,965,000 after buying an additional 151,659 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 1,755.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 93,325 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,650,000 after acquiring an additional 88,294 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,517,922 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,462,593,000 after acquiring an additional 77,890 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $490.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $470.83.

TDY traded up $1.94 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $384.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,802. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $392.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $412.60. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $355.41 and a twelve month high of $448.19. The stock has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by ($0.08). Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 15.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

