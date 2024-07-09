FORA Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) by 192.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,310 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Confluent were worth $3,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Confluent alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Confluent by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,071,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,276,000 after acquiring an additional 647,251 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in Confluent during the fourth quarter valued at $134,132,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Confluent by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,551,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,910,000 after acquiring an additional 738,147 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Confluent by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,931,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,201,000 after acquiring an additional 104,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Confluent by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,613,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,745,000 after acquiring an additional 174,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Trading Down 2.8 %

CFLT stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.38. 952,386 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,386,773. Confluent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.69 and a 52-week high of $41.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.70 and a 200-day moving average of $28.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.64 and a beta of 0.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Confluent

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.04). Confluent had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 40.55%. The company had revenue of $217.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Confluent news, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 3,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $121,256.24. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 165,539 shares in the company, valued at $5,290,626.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 8,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total value of $222,429.12. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 510,347 shares in the company, valued at $13,656,885.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 3,794 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $121,256.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 165,539 shares in the company, valued at $5,290,626.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 632,725 shares of company stock worth $18,138,428 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on CFLT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Confluent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Confluent in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Confluent from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Confluent from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Confluent from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.93.

View Our Latest Research Report on Confluent

Confluent Profile

(Free Report)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.