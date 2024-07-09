FORA Capital LLC Buys 10,801 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 44.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,801 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $3,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 215.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.27.

Consolidated Edison Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ED traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.57. The company had a trading volume of 217,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,891,252. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.46 and a 12 month high of $98.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $30.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.06.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.72%.

About Consolidated Edison

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.