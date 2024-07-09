FORA Capital LLC Buys 3,905 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $3,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AVB. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 61,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,347,000 after buying an additional 3,616 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 222,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,330,000 after buying an additional 8,536 shares during the period. Tobam raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 48,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,935,000 after buying an additional 4,157 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 234,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,559,000 after buying an additional 109,028 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AVB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $194.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.17.

AvalonBay Communities stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $203.87. The stock had a trading volume of 71,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,123. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.45 and a 1 year high of $208.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $198.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.51. The stock has a market cap of $28.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.96.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($1.42). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 34.05% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $712.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 101.19%.

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

