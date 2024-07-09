FORA Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 32,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,855,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 423.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 146,200.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LBRDK traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.84. The stock had a trading volume of 178,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,159. Liberty Broadband Co. has a one year low of $46.46 and a one year high of $95.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.41 million. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 87.75%. Sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

