FORA Capital LLC Buys Shares of 2,927 Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,927 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,903,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $2,101,848,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 173.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,687,583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,304,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336,654 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $467,852,000. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,338,139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $836,377,000 after purchasing an additional 727,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 60,534.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 472,952 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,609,000 after purchasing an additional 472,172 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.27, for a total value of $690,997.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,682.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.27, for a total value of $690,997.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,682.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.00, for a total value of $628,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 195,963 shares of company stock worth $114,442,445. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on INTU shares. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $775.00 to $757.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Intuit from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $727.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intuit from $680.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $687.22.

Intuit Stock Down 1.0 %

Intuit stock traded down $6.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $653.04. 221,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,333,659. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $447.01 and a 1-year high of $676.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $622.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $630.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $182.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.23.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by $1.76. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 19.43%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.21%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

