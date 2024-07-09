FORA Capital LLC Buys Shares of 38,650 BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 38,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,656,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in BILL in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in BILL by 57.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in BILL in the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in BILL in the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in BILL in the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,000. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BILL traded down $1.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.28. 262,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,018,780. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.62. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.90 and a 12-month high of $139.50. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.42 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

BILL ( NYSE:BILL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.17. BILL had a positive return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $323.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.23 million. Research analysts forecast that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BILL news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $134,985.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,901.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total transaction of $33,120.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,480.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $134,985.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,126 shares in the company, valued at $470,901.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

BILL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down from $70.00) on shares of BILL in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on BILL from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on BILL from $95.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on BILL from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of BILL in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

