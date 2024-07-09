FORA Capital LLC Buys Shares of 5,499 Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Medpace by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Medpace by 5.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Medpace by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Medpace by 43.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Medpace from $453.00 to $464.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Medpace in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Medpace in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $452.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Medpace in a report on Monday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $395.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.29.

Medpace Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ MEDP traded down $4.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $401.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,712. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 41.09, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $398.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $372.32. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.21 and a 1-year high of $437.39.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $511.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.39 million. Medpace had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 59.74%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 5,695 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.49, for a total value of $2,252,315.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 654,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,909,901.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 3,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.22, for a total transaction of $1,575,742.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 660,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,983,922.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 5,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.49, for a total transaction of $2,252,315.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 654,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,909,901.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,621 shares of company stock valued at $11,816,852 over the last 90 days. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

See Also

