FORA Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

FORA Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,904 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $2,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pool by 176.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,711,000 after purchasing an additional 12,039 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Pool by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,557 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Pool by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 865,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $308,156,000 after purchasing an additional 313,190 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Pool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Pool by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 92,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,930,000 after purchasing an additional 10,643 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POOL stock traded down $10.32 on Tuesday, reaching $294.16. 184,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,711. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $347.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $374.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $294.16 and a 1-year high of $422.73. The stock has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.02). Pool had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 37.56%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on POOL. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Pool from $380.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Pool from $370.00 to $305.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Pool from $360.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on Pool from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $328.00.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

