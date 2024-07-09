FORA Capital LLC Decreases Position in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

FORA Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 44.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,041 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of S. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in SentinelOne by 56,000.0% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SentinelOne Trading Down 3.5 %

S stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.64. 1,600,893 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,365,874. SentinelOne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.87 and a fifty-two week high of $30.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.38.

Insider Activity

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.18). SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 44.79%. The business had revenue of $186.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.11 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other SentinelOne news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $1,110,768.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,119,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,427,444. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 5,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $86,880.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 198,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,428,410.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $1,110,768.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,119,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,427,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 451,134 shares of company stock worth $8,788,870. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on S. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America dropped their target price on SentinelOne from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on SentinelOne from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on SentinelOne from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on SentinelOne from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.48.

SentinelOne Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

