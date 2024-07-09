FORA Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

FORA Capital LLC lowered its stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,146 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,017 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in PVH were worth $3,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in PVH by 234.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 741,151 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $104,213,000 after purchasing an additional 519,316 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PVH by 648.1% during the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 581,289 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $70,987,000 after purchasing an additional 503,586 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in PVH during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,911,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in PVH by 1,954.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 352,448 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,041,000 after purchasing an additional 335,291 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in PVH by 711.4% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 341,506 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,705,000 after purchasing an additional 299,418 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PVH shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on PVH from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on PVH from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PVH from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on PVH in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on PVH from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.81.

In related news, EVP James Holmes sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $325,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,054.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PVH traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.63. The company had a trading volume of 135,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,030. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.98. PVH Corp. has a 52 week low of $69.27 and a 52 week high of $141.15. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.14.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The textile maker reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.33%.

PVH declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, April 1st that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to repurchase up to 24% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

