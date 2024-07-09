FORA Capital LLC Has $2.96 Million Stock Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 215.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,867 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,150 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $2,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 299 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 12,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 14,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock traded down $2.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $155.13. 130,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 830,019. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.13. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.12 and a 12 month high of $219.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 16.25%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, CEO John N. Roberts bought 6,200 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $161.06 per share, with a total value of $998,572.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 313,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,565,592.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on JBHT shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $199.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $173.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.06.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on J.B. Hunt Transport Services

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

(Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Further Reading

