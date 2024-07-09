FORA Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 33.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,228 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $2,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CPT. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 52,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,991,000 after buying an additional 7,874 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the third quarter worth $69,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 109.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 7,747 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $305,000. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CPT stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $107.75. 95,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 993,788. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.41. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $82.81 and a fifty-two week high of $114.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 100.98%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Camden Property Trust from $111.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $98.00 to $105.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded Camden Property Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.31.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

