FORA Capital LLC Invests $2.71 Million in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 43,913 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,000.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NTNX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 103,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Tabor Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,046,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Nutanix by 306.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after buying an additional 55,596 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Nutanix by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 7,970.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 103,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,954,000 after purchasing an additional 102,582 shares during the period. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NTNX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Nutanix from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Nutanix from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Nutanix from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Northland Capmk cut Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Nutanix from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Nutanix Price Performance

Shares of Nutanix stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.72. 512,765 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,701,267. Nutanix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.13 and a 12-month high of $73.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -851.43, a PEG ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.94.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $524.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.13 million. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. On average, analysts forecast that Nutanix, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nutanix

In other Nutanix news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 53,029 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total transaction of $3,434,688.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 144,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,368,008.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 53,029 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total transaction of $3,434,688.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 144,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,368,008.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO David Sangster sold 10,384 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total value of $562,708.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,486,205.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,965 shares of company stock valued at $5,965,961 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nutanix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.