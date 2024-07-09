FORA Capital LLC Makes New $2.06 Million Investment in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 30,838 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTDR. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,759 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,554,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Matador Resources by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,703 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after buying an additional 14,809 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 691,489 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,130,000 after acquiring an additional 15,332 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on Matador Resources from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.09.

In other Matador Resources news, EVP Bryan A. Erman purchased 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.90 per share, for a total transaction of $97,825.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,825. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MTDR traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.38. The stock had a trading volume of 542,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,395. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.44 and a 200 day moving average of $60.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 3.29. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $51.00 and a 12 month high of $71.08.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The energy company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.32. Matador Resources had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The company had revenue of $787.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Matador Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.96%.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

