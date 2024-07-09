FORA Capital LLC Makes New Investment in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 35,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,027,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in W. P. Carey by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,640,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,010 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at about $157,107,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 351,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,810,000 after buying an additional 175,347 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $951,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in W. P. Carey by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Friday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on W. P. Carey from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on W. P. Carey from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.70.

WPC stock traded down $0.48 on Tuesday, reaching $54.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,492. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.31. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.36 and a 12-month high of $73.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 132.32%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

