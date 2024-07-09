FORA Capital LLC Purchases 6,960 Shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

FORA Capital LLC raised its position in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 50.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,960 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $2,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 121.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SNX traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.56. The stock had a trading volume of 228,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,503. The firm has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.52. TD SYNNEX Co. has a twelve month low of $89.73 and a twelve month high of $133.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $124.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.41%.

In related news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $1,157,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,400,041.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $1,157,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,400,041.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total transaction of $2,313,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 134,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,580,095.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNX. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.78.

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

