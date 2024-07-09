FORA Capital LLC Purchases 73,792 Shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG)

FORA Capital LLC increased its position in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) by 215.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 108,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,792 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Corebridge Financial were worth $3,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Corebridge Financial alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Corebridge Financial by 43.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 54,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Corebridge Financial by 12.8% in the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 231,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,646,000 after purchasing an additional 26,330 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC bought a new position in Corebridge Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $941,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Corebridge Financial during the first quarter worth $15,669,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Corebridge Financial by 5.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on CRBG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Corebridge Financial from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Corebridge Financial from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Corebridge Financial from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corebridge Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.42.

Corebridge Financial Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of CRBG traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.32. 521,207 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,388,385. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.40 and a 1 year high of $34.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.47 and its 200-day moving average is $26.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.97.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Corebridge Financial had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 11.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Corebridge Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Corebridge Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 1,932,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $56,432,182.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 292,271,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,534,313,988.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corebridge Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corebridge Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corebridge Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.