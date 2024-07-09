FORA Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,816,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Henry Schein during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Henry Schein in the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Henry Schein during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSIC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Henry Schein from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on Henry Schein from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.73.

Henry Schein stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.19. The company had a trading volume of 192,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,753. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.49. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.01 and a 52 week high of $82.63.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

