FORA Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ROP stock traded down $4.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $552.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,477. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $472.18 and a 12 month high of $569.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $543.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $543.43.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.21%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROP. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $584.82.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $166,401.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,550,453.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total transaction of $1,970,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,685 shares in the company, valued at $18,965,328.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $166,401.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,550,453.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

