FORA Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,000.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 143.8% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ELS shares. Barclays cut their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.85.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ELS traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.14. 414,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,230,446. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.82 and a 1 year high of $74.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.13. The firm has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.77.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.37%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

(Free Report)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.