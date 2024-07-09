FORA Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,721 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Qualys by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 291 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Qualys by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,984 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 333 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on QLYS shares. StockNews.com downgraded Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Qualys from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a report on Monday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.50.

Insider Transactions at Qualys

In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.33, for a total value of $241,457.19. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,477,200.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 634 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.75, for a total transaction of $91,771.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,135,338.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.33, for a total value of $241,457.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,477,200.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,165 shares of company stock worth $3,925,202. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Price Performance

QLYS traded down $2.66 on Tuesday, hitting $139.01. The company had a trading volume of 56,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,129. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $144.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.01. Qualys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.67 and a 1-year high of $206.35.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $145.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.67 million. Qualys had a net margin of 28.48% and a return on equity of 47.28%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

About Qualys

(Free Report)

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

