FORA Capital LLC Sells 13,394 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

FORA Capital LLC reduced its position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 89.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,648 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 13,394 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $2,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSTR. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,558,897 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $984,631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,858 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in MicroStrategy by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,151,977 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $727,612,000 after buying an additional 24,997 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,990,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in MicroStrategy by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,949 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,130,000 after buying an additional 6,272 shares during the period. Finally, APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,864,000. 72.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of MicroStrategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,875.00 price target on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $1,450.00 to $1,880.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $2,047.00 to $1,826.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,017.67.

MicroStrategy Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MSTR traded down $2.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,288.43. The company had a trading volume of 379,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,823,236. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,449.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,160.16. The company has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a PE ratio of -192.62 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a one year low of $307.11 and a one year high of $1,999.99.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($8.26) EPS for the quarter. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 17.40% and a negative return on equity of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $115.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.80 million.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MicroStrategy news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,489.82, for a total transaction of $7,449,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,168 shares of company stock worth $34,074,428. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

About MicroStrategy

(Free Report)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.