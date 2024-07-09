FORA Capital LLC Sells 923 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

FORA Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 923 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $2,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 110.3% in the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 39,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 20,654 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 32.2% in the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 3,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 20,293.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 103,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,716,000 after purchasing an additional 103,293 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 5.4% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 21,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 371.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 288,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,044,000 after purchasing an additional 227,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SEDG. Northland Capmk lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $62.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $53.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.19.

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock traded down $1.43 on Tuesday, reaching $25.94. 2,149,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,862,769. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $23.51 and a one year high of $288.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.75 and a 200 day moving average of $62.06.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($2.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $204.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.82 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.68% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post -6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

