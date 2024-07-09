FORA Capital LLC Takes $2.49 Million Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 73,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,490,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in BCE by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 31,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in BCE by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in BCE by 0.6% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. boosted its stake in BCE by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 21,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BCE traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.48. The stock had a trading volume of 653,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,333,259. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.13 and a 1 year high of $45.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.35 and its 200-day moving average is $35.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.57.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. BCE had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Research analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.738 dividend. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is 201.39%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BCE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of BCE from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. CIBC upgraded shares of BCE from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of BCE from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.25.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

