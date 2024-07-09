FORA Capital LLC Takes Position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in argenx by 420.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of argenx in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in argenx during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in argenx during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in argenx by 23.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 60.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARGX stock traded up $14.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $451.26. The stock had a trading volume of 206,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,348. The firm has a market cap of $26.82 billion, a PE ratio of -79.51 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $390.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $386.74. argenx SE has a 52 week low of $327.73 and a 52 week high of $550.76.

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.33). argenx had a negative net margin of 22.58% and a negative return on equity of 14.14%. The business had revenue of $412.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.52) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that argenx SE will post -2.93 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARGX shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $607.00 target price (up from $535.00) on shares of argenx in a report on Monday, June 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $448.00 target price on shares of argenx in a report on Monday, June 24th. Scotiabank increased their target price on argenx from $402.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on argenx from $478.00 to $542.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of argenx from $515.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $525.42.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren's syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

