FORA Capital LLC Takes Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,511 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 119.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 79,375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,223,000 after buying an additional 43,147 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Insulet by 276.6% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,221 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 7,507 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Insulet by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 36,677 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,048,000 after purchasing an additional 9,240 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Insulet by 689.8% during the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,095 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 20,171 shares during the period. Finally, Aquila Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Insulet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,302,000.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PODD. Barclays decreased their target price on Insulet from $213.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Insulet from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. OTR Global restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Insulet from $226.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Insulet from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.18.

Insulet stock traded down $4.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $194.50. The stock had a trading volume of 112,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,701. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.76. Insulet Co. has a 1-year low of $125.82 and a 1-year high of $293.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.74.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $441.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.05 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 34.06% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Mark N. Field sold 1,500 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.96, for a total transaction of $299,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,574,485. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Mark N. Field sold 1,500 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.96, for a total transaction of $299,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,574,485. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark N. Field sold 2,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.43, for a total value of $405,806.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,737,431.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,931 shares of company stock valued at $2,636,286 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

