FORA Capital LLC Takes Position in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 34,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 14.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 400,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,152,000 after acquiring an additional 49,587 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the third quarter worth about $5,226,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 2.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,744,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,926,000 after acquiring an additional 114,649 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 26.3% during the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 25,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 5,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 166,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,887,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Procore Technologies news, CFO Howard Fu sold 1,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $102,339.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,648,481.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 68,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.97, for a total value of $4,689,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 530,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,557,479.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Howard Fu sold 1,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $102,339.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,648,481.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 297,554 shares of company stock worth $20,096,420 in the last three months. 29.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on PCOR. TD Cowen began coverage on Procore Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Macquarie began coverage on Procore Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Procore Technologies from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procore Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.88.

Shares of PCOR stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $64.13. 217,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,314,876. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.73 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.49. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.11 and a fifty-two week high of $83.35.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.15. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.25% and a negative net margin of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $269.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.13 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

