FORA Capital LLC Trims Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

FORA Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 26.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,599 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Diageo alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Price Performance

DEO traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.54. The stock had a trading volume of 246,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,712. The business has a fifty day moving average of $134.72 and a 200 day moving average of $141.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $124.80 and a 1 year high of $179.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup raised Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,730.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Diageo

Diageo Profile

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.