FORA Capital LLC Trims Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

FORA Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 26.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,599 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.
Diageo Price Performance
DEO traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.54. The stock had a trading volume of 246,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,712. The business has a fifty day moving average of $134.72 and a 200 day moving average of $141.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $124.80 and a 1 year high of $179.78.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Research Report on Diageo
Diageo Profile
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Diageo
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- 3 Insider-Buy Stocks to Add to Your Watchlist Now
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Commvault Stock: AI Cybersecurity Giant Ready to Double Again
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Intuit Stock Ready to Soar: RBC Sees Big Upside with GenAI
Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.