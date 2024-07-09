Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $35.43 and last traded at $35.49. Approximately 139,065 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 116,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.52.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.87. The stock has a market cap of $567.76 million, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.76.
Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a $0.394 dividend. This is a positive change from Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%.
About Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF
The Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (LVHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the QS Low Volatility High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of roughly 50-100 US stocks selected from across the market cap spectrum. Stocks are selected and weighted to emphasize profitability, high dividends, low price volatility and low earnings volatility.
