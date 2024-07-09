Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Shares Down 4.2% Following Analyst Downgrade

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.2% on Monday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $5.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock. Frontier Group traded as low as $4.32 and last traded at $4.34. 352,567 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 2,033,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.53.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ULCC. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Frontier Group from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Frontier Group from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Frontier Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 10,483,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,241,000 after buying an additional 3,305,465 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Frontier Group by 20.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,821,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,494,000 after purchasing an additional 636,921 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 380,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 196,240 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Frontier Group by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 113,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 19,213 shares during the period.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.44 and a 200 day moving average of $6.14. The firm has a market cap of $965.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.91 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. Frontier Group had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $865.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, provides low-fare passenger airline services to leisure travelers in the United States and Latin America. The company sells its products through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and contact centers. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet of 136 Airbus single-aisle aircrafts.

