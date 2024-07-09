FY2026 EPS Estimates for Ardelyx, Inc. Raised by HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Get Ardelyx alerts:

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright increased their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ardelyx in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.68 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.58. The consensus estimate for Ardelyx’s current full-year earnings is ($0.36) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Ardelyx’s FY2027 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 41.65% and a negative net margin of 41.36%. The firm had revenue of $46.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 303.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ARDX. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Ardelyx from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered Ardelyx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Friday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARDX opened at $5.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -19.29 and a beta of 0.83. Ardelyx has a one year low of $3.16 and a one year high of $10.13.

In related news, insider Robert Blanks sold 38,000 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total value of $226,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 324,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,933,012.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ardelyx news, CEO Michael Raab sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $52,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,310,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,255,186.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert Blanks sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total transaction of $226,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 324,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,933,012.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 534,119 shares of company stock worth $4,117,225. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 152.5% during the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 6,805,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110,494 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Ardelyx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,384,000. Redmile Group LLC bought a new stake in Ardelyx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,020,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Ardelyx by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,913,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584,597 shares during the period. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,012,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

