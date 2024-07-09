Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Price Target Cut to $0.30 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $0.80 to $0.30 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 6.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on DNA. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks from $0.50 to $0.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, William Blair lowered Ginkgo Bioworks from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.40.

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of NYSE DNA traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.32. 8,259,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,349,738. The firm has a market cap of $710.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.14. Ginkgo Bioworks has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $2.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.02.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $37.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.50 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 409.11% and a negative return on equity of 56.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Research analysts expect that Ginkgo Bioworks will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ginkgo Bioworks

In related news, Director Harry Sloan purchased 297,619 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.91 per share, for a total transaction of $270,833.29. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 718,540 shares in the company, valued at $653,871.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Harry Sloan purchased 297,619 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.91 per share, for a total transaction of $270,833.29. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 718,540 shares in the company, valued at $653,871.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 47,806 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.84, for a total value of $40,157.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 925,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $777,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 339,766 shares of company stock worth $271,961. Corporate insiders own 15.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ginkgo Bioworks

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Smith Salley & Associates grew its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming in the United States. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. It serves pharma and biotech, agriculture, industrial and environment, food and nutrition, consumer and technology, and government and defense industries.

