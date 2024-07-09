GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Stock Price Down 5.9% Following Insider Selling

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) traded down 5.9% during trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $49.84 and last traded at $49.88. 451,155 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 2,604,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.00.

Specifically, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 56,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total value of $3,075,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Merline Saintil sold 1,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $58,848.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,731.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total transaction of $3,075,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,611 shares of company stock worth $5,473,635 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

GTLB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of GitLab from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on GitLab from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of GitLab in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on GitLab from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised GitLab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.30.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.14 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.61.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $169.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.66 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 68.52% and a negative return on equity of 19.14%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GitLab Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GitLab in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in GitLab by 2,107.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in GitLab in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in GitLab during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of GitLab in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

