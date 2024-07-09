Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Receives $16.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LAND. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Gladstone Land from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of Gladstone Land from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Gladstone Land in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Read Our Latest Report on LAND

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gladstone Land

Gladstone Land Stock Up 1.1 %

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 18.5% during the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Gladstone Land by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,475,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,463,000 after purchasing an additional 21,581 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Gladstone Land during the fourth quarter valued at $170,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 3,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Land in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. 53.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gladstone Land stock opened at $13.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $490.98 million, a PE ratio of 228.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a current ratio of 6.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.31 and a 200 day moving average of $13.40. Gladstone Land has a one year low of $12.31 and a one year high of $17.44.

About Gladstone Land

(Get Free Report

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.