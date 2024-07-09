Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Sets New 52-Week High at $36.91

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQGet Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $36.91 and last traded at $36.89, with a volume of 63012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.78.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.59 and a 200-day moving average of $33.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -216.35 and a beta of 1.13.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.0425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF’s payout ratio is currently -35.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 905,758 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $30,760,000 after acquiring an additional 470,066 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 698,003 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $23,704,000 after acquiring an additional 50,485 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 182.5% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 382,710 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $12,963,000 after acquiring an additional 247,251 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 363.2% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 379,397 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $12,884,000 after acquiring an additional 297,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,238,000. 27.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Company Profile

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

