GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Get GlycoMimetics alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Capital One Financial downgraded GlycoMimetics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th.

Get Our Latest Report on GlycoMimetics

GlycoMimetics Price Performance

GlycoMimetics stock opened at $0.28 on Tuesday. GlycoMimetics has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $3.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.95. The company has a market cap of $17.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.19.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts anticipate that GlycoMimetics will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at GlycoMimetics

In other GlycoMimetics news, insider Edwin Rock acquired 190,000 shares of GlycoMimetics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.25 per share, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 565,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,350.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GlycoMimetics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Advisor OS LLC bought a new stake in GlycoMimetics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in GlycoMimetics by 14.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,761,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,286,000 after purchasing an additional 340,112 shares during the period. 75.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GlycoMimetics

(Get Free Report)

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies for cancers and inflammatory diseases in the United States. It develops uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as completed phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GlycoMimetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlycoMimetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.