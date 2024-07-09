GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Capital One Financial downgraded GlycoMimetics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th.
GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts anticipate that GlycoMimetics will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.
In other GlycoMimetics news, insider Edwin Rock acquired 190,000 shares of GlycoMimetics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.25 per share, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 565,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,350.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Advisor OS LLC bought a new stake in GlycoMimetics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in GlycoMimetics by 14.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,761,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,286,000 after purchasing an additional 340,112 shares during the period. 75.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
GlycoMimetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies for cancers and inflammatory diseases in the United States. It develops uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as completed phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.
