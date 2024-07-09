GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL) Shares Gap Up to $74.48

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $74.48, but opened at $76.97. GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF shares last traded at $77.50, with a volume of 2,973,803 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 567.6% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Capital CS Group LLC bought a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $239,000.

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NVDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA Corporation stock. NVDL was launched on Dec 13, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

