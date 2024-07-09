Graypoint LLC Acquires 151 Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 618.8% in the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 247.2% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $108,000.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SUB traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $104.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,078. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.76. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $102.50 and a 52-week high of $105.58.

About iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.