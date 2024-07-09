Graypoint LLC Acquires 2,235 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY)

Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC owned about 0.05% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 5,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 19,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 71,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.79. The stock had a trading volume of 37,421 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.77.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.2801 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BBHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund seeks to track a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to high-yield, USD-denominated corporate debt securities. The fund invests in securities with maturities of at least 18 months.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.