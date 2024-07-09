Graypoint LLC Acquires 276 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Paychex by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,259,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,263,000 after acquiring an additional 579,136 shares during the period. Mendel Money Management lifted its stake in Paychex by 203.2% in the first quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 4,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 8,115 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the first quarter valued at $276,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Paychex in the first quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Tobam raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 43.2% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 1,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. 83.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paychex Price Performance

PAYX traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $115.84. The company had a trading volume of 185,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,829,374. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.37. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.27 and a 52-week high of $129.70. The company has a market cap of $41.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.53.

Paychex Increases Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 46.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Paychex from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Paychex from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.46.

Insider Activity

In other Paychex news, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 101,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.27, for a total value of $11,901,732.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 437,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,287,448.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 101,490 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.27, for a total value of $11,901,732.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 437,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,287,448.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 19,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $2,454,755.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,452.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

