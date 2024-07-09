Graypoint LLC Acquires 82 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MAR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $461,525,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,547,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,416,000 after buying an additional 1,173,028 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,147,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,793,000 after buying an additional 934,304 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth about $153,697,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Marriott International by 557.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 496,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,967,000 after acquiring an additional 420,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marriott International stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $239.33. The stock had a trading volume of 45,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442,003. The company has a market capitalization of $68.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.60. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.75 and a 52 week high of $260.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $237.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.15.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 376.88% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MAR shares. Argus upped their price objective on Marriott International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on Marriott International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna started coverage on Marriott International in a report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.19.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

