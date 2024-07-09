Graypoint LLC Acquires New Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Graypoint LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth $1,949,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 240,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,198,000 after buying an additional 16,797 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 415,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,134,000 after buying an additional 46,957 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 365,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,250,000 after acquiring an additional 83,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,326,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,396,000 after acquiring an additional 40,215 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NDAQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Nasdaq from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com cut Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total value of $181,826.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,710.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nasdaq Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NDAQ stock traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $60.62. The stock had a trading volume of 106,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,829,738. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.22 and its 200-day moving average is $59.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.94. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.88 and a 52-week high of $64.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). Nasdaq had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.53%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

See Also

