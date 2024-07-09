Graypoint LLC Acquires New Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Graypoint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KR. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Kroger by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 585,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,201,000 after purchasing an additional 57,595 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 284,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,715,000 after purchasing an additional 11,707 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 47,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 40,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.
Kroger Price Performance
Shares of KR traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.17. The stock had a trading volume of 332,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,240,301. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $42.10 and a 52 week high of $58.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.24. The company has a market capitalization of $37.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.45.
Kroger Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $1.28 dividend. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 39.59%.
Insider Transactions at Kroger
In other news, SVP Kenneth C. Kimball sold 30,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total transaction of $1,693,450.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,894,582.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kroger news, CFO Todd A. Foley sold 6,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total value of $368,445.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,958 shares in the company, valued at $2,615,091.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth C. Kimball sold 30,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total value of $1,693,450.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 105,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,894,582.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,796 shares of company stock valued at $3,118,767. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently commented on KR. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a report on Monday, June 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded Kroger to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Kroger from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.30.
About Kroger
The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.
