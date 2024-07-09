Graypoint LLC Buys 16,262 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 163,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,262 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 6.2% of Graypoint LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $85,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Revisor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,963,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,572,756,000 after purchasing an additional 72,718 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 145,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $1.10 on Tuesday, hitting $559.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,299,420. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $535.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $513.41. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $411.02 and a 1 year high of $559.68. The company has a market capitalization of $482.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

