Graypoint LLC Buys 163 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Graypoint LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Motco bought a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 2,042.9% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $243.17. The stock had a trading volume of 74,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,049. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.72 and a 52 week high of $245.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $235.75 and its 200 day moving average is $221.32. The stock has a market cap of $69.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.11.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 650 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $227.37 per share, with a total value of $147,790.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,528.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $227.37 per share, with a total value of $147,790.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,111 shares in the company, valued at $3,890,528.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,023,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,812,680.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ecolab from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ecolab from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $232.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.69.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

