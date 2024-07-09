Graypoint LLC Buys 560 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $757,276,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in CSX by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,807,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,246,893,000 after buying an additional 9,914,656 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of CSX by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 40,353,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,399,104,000 after buying an additional 5,041,679 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CSX by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,993,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,787,000 after acquiring an additional 810,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CSX by 3.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,340,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $748,471,000 after acquiring an additional 739,411 shares during the period. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

NASDAQ:CSX traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.58. 2,947,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,805,624. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.11. The company has a market capitalization of $63.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.20. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $29.03 and a twelve month high of $40.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 24.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 26.37%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

