Graypoint LLC Buys New Stake in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Graypoint LLC purchased a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 26,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in PENN Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in PENN Entertainment by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in PENN Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in PENN Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 123,033.3% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 3,691 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PENN Entertainment news, Director David A. Handler bought 40,000 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.94 per share, for a total transaction of $597,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 283,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,234,743. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director David A. Handler acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.37 per share, for a total transaction of $307,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 243,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,741,826.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Handler bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.94 per share, with a total value of $597,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 283,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,234,743. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 76,157 shares of company stock worth $1,154,949 in the last three months. 2.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on PENN. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PENN Entertainment from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.10.

PENN Entertainment Stock Down 1.8 %

PENN traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.70. 212,170 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,245,467. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $29.38. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.17.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.20). PENN Entertainment had a negative net margin of 17.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PENN Entertainment Profile

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

Featured Stories

